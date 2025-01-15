NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 9,263.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXOY stock traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,079. NEXON has a twelve month low of C$12.61 and a twelve month high of C$21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.60.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.