NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

NEXT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.