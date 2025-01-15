NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXT Price Performance

OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $123.41 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

