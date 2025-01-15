NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXT Price Performance
OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $123.41 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.
NEXT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain Levels to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 REITs With Big Dividend Growth and Sustainable Payouts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can Integrated Healthcare Stocks Succeed in Public Markets?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.