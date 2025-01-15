Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 2,071.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 35,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,378. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.