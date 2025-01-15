Norman Seckold Sells 507,863 Shares of Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Norman Seckold sold 507,863 shares of Alpha HPA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.53), for a total transaction of A$434,222.87 ($269,703.64).

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alpha HPA Company Profile

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

