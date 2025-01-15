Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.96 and traded as high as $46.71. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 77,124 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Pipe
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.