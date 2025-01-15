Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.96 and traded as high as $46.71. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 77,124 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $482.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

