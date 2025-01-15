NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
