Oak Thistle LLC Buys 526 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

