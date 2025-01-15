Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $484.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.