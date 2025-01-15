Olin (OLN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently:

1/14/2025 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

1/13/2025 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

Get Olin Co alerts:

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Olin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This represents a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,095,000 after buying an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 610,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 494,976 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.