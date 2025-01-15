OMNIQ Corp. Issues Press Release on January 14, 2025

On January 14, 2025, OMNIQ Corp. issued a press release, as reported in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s press release, referenced as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, contains information that has been incorporated by reference in the filing.

Get alerts:

The press release covers undisclosed information that the Company deemed necessary for public disclosure. As per Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K, the filing includes the press release dated January 14, 2025, and an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document located at Exhibit 104.

Shai S. Lustgarten, the President and CEO of OMNIQ Corp., has authorized the filing on behalf of the registrant, as attested by the signature included in the document.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the press release furnished in the filing for a comprehensive understanding of the information shared by OMNIQ Corp. on January 14, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read OMNIQ’s 8K filing here.

OMNIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Recommended Stories