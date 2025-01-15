ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $224,371.80 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $224,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,113,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,113.60. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON24 Trading Up 2.2 %

ONTF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 91,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ON24 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ON24 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

