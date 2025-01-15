O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Oak Thistle LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

