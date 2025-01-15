Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,807. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

