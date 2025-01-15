Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,807. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.
About Otsuka
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.