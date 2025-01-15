Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

