Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 591,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,056. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

