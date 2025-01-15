Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

