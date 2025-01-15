Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 427.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

