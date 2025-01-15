Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

