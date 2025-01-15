Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sanmina by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

