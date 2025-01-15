Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 587.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

