Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 112,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.