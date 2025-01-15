Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

