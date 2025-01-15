Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $774,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

