Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

