Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,707 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,371,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,595,000 after buying an additional 442,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

