Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

