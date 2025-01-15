Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $11.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PAYO opened at $9.91 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $562,100.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,914,625 shares of company stock valued at $81,614,514. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 881,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 195,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 388,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

