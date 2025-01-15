PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $396.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.71 and its 200-day moving average is $284.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.