Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after buying an additional 476,567 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after buying an additional 362,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after buying an additional 356,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 123.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 352,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.