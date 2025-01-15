Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $109,670.00 billion for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 98,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $37.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In related news, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,205.60. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,819.72. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $424,076 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

