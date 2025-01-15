Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

