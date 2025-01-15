PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $259,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
