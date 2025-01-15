Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 45965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.
PSMMY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
