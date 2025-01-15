Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.80.

PEY stock opened at C$17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$484,806.00. Also, Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,340.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,860 shares of company stock worth $328,142 and sold 258,862 shares worth $4,298,676. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

