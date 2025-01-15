Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 200,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,780 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 269,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 259,386 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 164,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 451,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

