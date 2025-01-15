PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

