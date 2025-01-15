PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.57.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
