Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2,143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $12,331,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $594.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.90. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

