Pines Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

