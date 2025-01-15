Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($33.57) and last traded at GBX 2,610 ($31.86), with a volume of 1118970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,638 ($32.21).

Plus500 Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,054.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,554.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,465.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

See Also

