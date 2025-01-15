Power REIT (NYSE:PW) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head to Head Survey

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Power REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $548.44 million 1.85 $145.21 million $0.82 15.10 Power REIT $3.15 million 1.28 -$14.37 million ($7.08) -0.17

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 4 2 3.33 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 45.58% 8.92% 1.89% Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Power REIT on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.