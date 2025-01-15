Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.56 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.44). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 65,132 shares.

Pressure Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3,733.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.97.

Insider Transactions at Pressure Technologies

In related news, insider Richard Staveley acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,211.75). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pressure Technologies

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

