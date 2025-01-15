ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $84.61. Approximately 12,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 14,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Cim LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC owned approximately 4.75% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.