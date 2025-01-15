PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Update

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a growth of 243,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSYC Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,221,969. PSYC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

PSYC Company Profile

PSYC Corporation operates as a media company focuses on psychedelic and cannabis sectors. It owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight, a media platform for news, information, and content for all things psychedelic-related. The company was formerly known as Global Trac Solutions, Inc and changed its name to PSYC Corporation in February 2022.

