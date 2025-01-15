Q1 EPS Estimate for Chart Industries Raised by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

