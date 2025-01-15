Q3 EPS Estimates for MGY Raised by Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.78 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 87.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,201,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

