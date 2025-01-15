QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $21.51. QuinStreet shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 286,673 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,498.63. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $910,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

