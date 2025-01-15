RAB Capital Holdings Limited Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$182,500.00.
RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00.
Black Iron Stock Performance
Shares of BKI opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Black Iron Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Black Iron Company Profile
Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.
