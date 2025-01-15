RAB Capital Holdings Limited Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$182,500.00.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Iron alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Black Iron Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.