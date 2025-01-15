Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

