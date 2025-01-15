Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raksul Price Performance
OTCMKTS RKSLF remained flat at $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. Raksul has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.
About Raksul
