Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raksul Price Performance

OTCMKTS RKSLF remained flat at $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. Raksul has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

